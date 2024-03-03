Manchester Derby Notes: Rashford, Ten Hag, Foden, Haaland

Marcus Rashford opened the scoring in the Manchester derby today, firing home a rocket in a the 8′. Manchester United held a second half lead, when Rashford was on a breakaway, in a prime scoring chance to potentially add another and put the visitors up 2-0. Then Kyle Walker clipped his legs, but no foul was called.

There was not even a VAR check, and soon after, Phil Foden equalized.

WHAT A GOAL FROM RASHFORD ? pic.twitter.com/4YT7S34fdS — Janty (@CFC_Janty) March 3, 2024

You can see the footage of the Rashford goal above, and the video of the controversial no call below. A justifiably upset Erik ten Hag was shown a yellow card.

Foden would score a second (ultimately proving to be the game winner), which was a beautifully sublime scoring strike (the link to the footage of that is below).

Nobody seems to be talking about the fact Kyle Walker’s leg clips Marcus Rashford. Combined with the pull on his arm, soft or not, that is a foul. VAR again, not fit for purpose. pic.twitter.com/XxulWXu4Uq https://t.co/36siPXssLI — Adam (@AdamJoseph____) March 3, 2024

For United, this was basically the Arsenal match all over again. You hade a huge game against a big brand opponent. You had a great chance to take a commanding lead late in the game, but a no call (the Alejandro Garnacho goal that wasn’t) turned the tide completely.

And before you knew it, you were losing. Foden now has a career high 18 goals this season, to go along with 10 assists

Manchester derby is only bangers. What a goal foden#MCIMUNpic.twitter.com/iTRlfQAUJg — Ruman ahmed (@Ruman_Ahmed17) March 3, 2024

Erling Haaland, who missed a brilliant scoring chance, from point blank range, in the first half, scored in the second and we finished 3-1. This was the first time in 143 games that United held a second half lead and lost. The last time it happened, was Sept. 2014, when they fell 5-3 to Leicester City.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

