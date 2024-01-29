Tottenham Hotspur fan favorite James Maddison featured for the first time since November this past weekend. The midfield maestro came on as a late sub in the FA Cup elimination at the hands of Manchester City on Saturday. Now comes a London derby at home to Brentford, and with it, perhaps a starting assignment.

We’ll see if manager Ange Postecoglu believes Maddison is now ready to go from 25 minutes of playing time, or thereabouts, to the full 90.

Brentford FC at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick off: Wed. Jan 31, 7:30, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 59% Brentford 20% Draw 21%

PL Form, Position: Tottenham DWLWW, 40 pts, 5th Brentford WLLLL, 22 pts, 14th

Overall, Spurs are getting healthier as a squad, and Postecoglu will soon find himself with more options to select from. We are predicting that Maddison will get a first team call here, and you can see who we think will join him in the first team below.

Tottenham Hotspur have usually gotten the upper hand in this London derby, as they lead the all-time series with 24 wins, against only 7 losses to Brentford. This rivalry, which dates back to the early 1900s, has also seen 16 draws.

The first meeting came way back on March 15, 1902, when Brentford bested Spurs 2-1 in a competition known as the Southern League?.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Brentford

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Dane Scarlett, James Maddison; Timo Werner, Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski; Richarlison

