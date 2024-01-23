As February draws near, the Tottenham Hotspur injury list is diminishing. It remains to be seen if James Maddison (ankle) and/or Giovani Lo Celso (thigh strain) will be passed fit to feature on Friday night, versus Manchester City in the FA Cup 4th round.

Even if the physios clear them, they would almost certainly play only a limited role.

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Manchester City at Tottenham Hotspur

Kickoff: Fri. Jan. 26, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur

Starting XI Predictions: Manchester City Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham Injury List in Detail: Part 1 Part 2

Fun Fact: Tottenham are undefeated in their last 13 (12WD1) FA Cup home games

Tottenham Team News

What a huge boost it will be for Spurs when Maddison is back in the mix. Not just for his qualities, but also for his leadership. He’s made an instant positive impact since he moved over from Leicester City in the summer.

In terms of other absentees for the Friday night clash, Heung Min-Son, Pape Sarr and Yves Bissouma all remain away on international duty.

There is likely better news, however, for Dejan Kulusevski (unspecified virus) and Ryan Sessegnon (thigh knock). Barring something unforeseen, both should be back this upcoming weekend.

Meanwhile Ben Davies, Manor Solomon, Alejo Veliz and Alfie Whiteman all remain out as long-term injury absentees.

