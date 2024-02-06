Spurs CB Micky Van de Ven is Premier League’s Fastest Player

Tottenham Hotspur central defender Micky van de Ven has greatly exceeded expectations this season. The 22-year-old Dutchman has been a major presence and tremendously positive influence for Spurs, since arriving over from VL Wolfsburg this past summer. You’ve seen what a difference it makes for Tottenham to have him in the lineup.

Spurs seriously slumped while he was out injured, for an extended period of time, this season.

Micky van de Ven has recorded the highest top speed in a Premier League game so far this season (37.38km/h). It’s also faster than the quickest speed from 2022/23 (Kyle Walker – 37.31km/h). But VDV has named a Spurs and Arsenal player he thinks are both quicker. ? — Squawka (@Squawka) February 5, 2024

Their record is much better when they have the speedy defender in the lineup. And we do mean “speedy!”

Yes, as you can see above, Van de Ven is, according to Squawka, the fastest player in the Premier League. Being clocked at 37.38, or 23.23 mph makes him the quickest player in the league, not just this season, but last season too.

(And if you’re interested in the conversion of Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, his number translates to 23.2 miles per hour).

If you were driving, these rates would get you pulled over by the police for exceeding the legal speed limit! Although I doubt any human being has ever been cited for speeding while running on foot. It is worth noting that

Van de Ven also recorded the highest top speed of any defender in the Bundesliga last season, being clocked at 22.3 mph.

Van de Ven and the rest of his Spurs teammates return to action on Saturday, when they’ll host Brighton & Hove Albion in a league fixture at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium, at 3pm.

