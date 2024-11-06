Tottenham Hotspur have certainly been doing a lot better in the UEFA Europa League than they have in the Premier League. Heading into tomorrow night’s clash at Galatasaray, they sit second in the UEL table. Plus they are no doubt feeling very confident heading into this match, having just thrashed a very good Aston Villa team, in domestic competition, this past weekend.

Galatasaray vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kick: Thurs. Nov. 7, 5:45pm, Rams Park

Competition: UEFA Europa League Matchday 4 of 8

UEL Standing, Form: Tottenham 2nd, 9 pts, WWW Galatasaray 5th, 7 pts, WDW

Spurs Team News

Meanwhile Richarlison, Micky van de Ven and Wilson Odobert (all of which are nursing hamstring injuries) remain out.

Not much has changed here, other than Cristian Romero being taken off early, in the blowout win of Aston Villa, due to a foot injury. Both he and Djed Spence (who has been missing out with a groin injury) will need to pass late fitness tests in order to feature in this one.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Galatasaray (Europa League)

Guglielmo Vicario; Archie Gray, Radu Dragusin, Ben Davies, Destiny Udogie; Lucas Bergvall, Yves Bissouma, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Timo Werner

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories