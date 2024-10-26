Tottenham Hotspur currently sit ninth in the table, with 9 points, one point behind arch-rivals Chelsea. Meanwhile Oliver Glasner’s Crystal Palace FC side are currently 18th, squarely in the relegation zone with just three points to show for their efforts thus far. Things are getting tense at Selhurst Park right now, as the home side heads into this one starving for a victory.

But Tottenham is also pretty hungry for a win, so it’s going to be a tough challenge.

Crystal Palace FC vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Tottenham Hotspur Preview Material: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Kickoff: Sunday October 27, 3pm local, Selhurst Park, London

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace FC 24% Draw 24% Tottenham Hotspur 52%

Let’s take a look at what lineup Spurs boss Ange Postecogluy will go with as he looks to try and climb up the Premier League table. Right now, the lineup kind of basically picks itself at this point. Given the current state of affairs, it’s all rather straight-forward.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Crystal Palace FC

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Micky van de Ven, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Rodrigo Bentancur, James Maddison, Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Wilson Odobert

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace FC 1

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories