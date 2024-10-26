Tottenham Team News at Crystal Palace: Bergvall, Spence, Son

One of the best non-Arsenal vs Liverpool matches this Premier League Sunday is a London derby- Tottenham Hotspur at Crystal Palace. Although this game’s biggest star, Tottenham talisman Heung Min-Son, has been all but ruled out with a thigh injury. However, the news is better for Lucas Bergvall and Djed Spence, both of which could feature here, should they pass late fitness tests.

“Sonny is still not right or feeling 100 percent,” Spurs boss Ange Postecoglu said about the South Korean superstar. He won’t train today and unlikely for the weekend.”

Crystal Palace vs Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Sunday October 27, 3pm local, Selhurst Park, London

Google Result Probability: Crystal Palace 24% Draw 24% Tottenham Hotspur 52%

Regarding Bergvall, Postecoglu said: “Lucas is OK; I think it’s just cramp. Obviously, he hasn’t played a lot.” On Spence, he said: “He’s getting closer. Hopefully, next week, he’ll be joining up with [team] training.'”

Now let’s take a detailed look at the fitness situation for the other sides, starting the host Eagles. Chadi Riad (knee), Rob Holding (undisclosed), Chris Richards (thigh) and Matheus Franca (chest/abdominal) are all sidelined here. Meanwhile Cheick Doucoure (ankle) is a doubt.

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 2, Crystal Palace 1

