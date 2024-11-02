Aston Villa FC Starting XI Prediction at Tottenham Hotspur

Aston Villa manager Unai Emery has a fully fit squad, so he can easily manage minutes now, amidst all the heavy fixture congestion. Will Jhon Duran remain only a super-sub? Even despite the fact that he is the Villans’ most effective and efficient scorer? I guess so! Sunday brings a trip to Tottenham Hotspur, which is one of the most standout fixtures of the Premier League weekend.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FYIs

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Aston Villa

Team News: Tottenham Aston Villa

Kick-off: 5.30pm (BST), Sunday November 3, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Result Probability: Tottenham 50% Aston Villa 27% Draw 23%

Premier League Standings: Tottenham 10th, 13 pts, Aston Villa 5th, 18 pts

So with all of that preview preamble done now…let’s take a look at who Emery might select for his first team here.

Aston Villa FC Starting XI Prediction

Emi Martinez; Matty Cash, Konsa, Pau Torres, Lucas Digne; Amadou Onana, Youri Tielemans; John McGinn, Morgan Rogers, Jacob Ramsey; Ollie Watkins

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories