Great news for Tottenham Hotspur, as they’ll be getting their Talisman, Heung-Min Song, back in action tomorrow against Aston Villa. That leaves Ange Postecoglu with four injury concerns for the Sunday matinee: Richarlison, Timo Werner, Micky van de Ven and Wilson Odobert.

The speedy Van de Ven and the surprise summer signing Odobert are unfortunately both ruled out of this one.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FYIs

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Aston Villa

Team News: Tottenham Aston Villa

Kick-off: 5.30pm (BST), Sunday November 3, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Result Probability: Tottenham 50% Aston Villa 27% Draw 23%

Premier League Standings: Tottenham 10th, 13 pts, Aston Villa 5th, 18 pts

Team News for Both Sides

However, Werner and Richarlison could both be passed fit to feature here, meaning that Spurs should have a ton of options in attack. Shifting gears to the visitors, they are a fully fit side, more or less. How fortunate for Aston Villa manager Unai Emery, his squad and their supporters.

They have no real injury worries for this match here, and it will provide a chance to get some more fresh legs out there. Which they need, given all the fixture congestion going on.

