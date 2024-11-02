Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Aston Villa FC

Tottenham Hotspur Ange Postecoglou must be excited to be getting his face of the franchise, Heung-Min Son, back in action on Sunday. “Sonny has trained today, so if he gets through training tomorrow he should be okay,” the big Australian said of a challenging home match against Aston Villa, who finished fourth last season, and find themselves in a similar spot so far this season.

Tottenham Hotspur vs Aston Villa FYIs

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Aston Villa

Team News: Tottenham Aston Villa

Kick-off: 5.30pm (BST), Sunday November 3, 2pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Result Probability: Tottenham 50% Aston Villa 27% Draw 23%

Premier League Standings: Tottenham 10th, 13 pts, Aston Villa 5th, 18 pts

Spurs are squarely mid-table right now, so maybe getting their South Korean superstar back in the mix will help them climb the table? Let’s see who joins the Tottenham talisman in the first team for the Sunday matinee.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction

Guglielmo Vicario (GK); Pedro Porro, Cristian Romero, Radu Dragusin, Destiny Udogie; Dejan Kulusevski, Pape Matar Sarr, James Maddison; Brennan Johnson, Dominic Solanke, Heung-Min Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories