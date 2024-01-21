How will the Bundesliga title race end?

After the completion of the first half of the Bundesliga season, it is time to make predictions, taking into account the current position of the teams in the table. In the lead we see Bayer Leverkusen, who scored 42 points in 16 matches. In the Champions League qualification zone are Bayern with 38 points from 15 matches, Stuttgart with 34 points from 16 matches and RB Leipzig with 33 points from 16 matches. Borussia Dortmund is in the Europa League qualifying zone with 32 points from 16 matches. The list of teams in the relegation zone includes Mainz, Cologne and Darmstadt, each with 10 points from 16 matches.

Can Bayer really win the championship?

Bayer Leverkusen went unbeaten in the first 16 rounds and set a new Bundesliga record. They lead the table, four points ahead of Bayern Munich, although the latter still have a game in hand. Under coach Xabi Alonso, the possibility of Leverkusen winning their first title is becoming increasingly real.

Alonso is a key figure in turning Bayer Leverkusen into a powerful team that controls the ball and suppresses opponents. The 42-year-old coach stresses that his players have no room for error, saying that “if we fail even a little, we won’t stand a chance.” The remaining 18 matches will require maintaining the level shown in previous games and competently responding to offers from rival clubs in the January transfer window.

Those in doubt highlighted the possible loss of Victor Boniface for the duration of the Africa Cup of Nations and the potential impact on Leverkusen’s attacking potential. The club is losing its best striker, who has scored 16 goals in 22 matches in all competitions this season. But Patrik Schick’s return from injury at the end of November showed the Czech international remains a pressing threat, scoring six goals in seven games, including a hat-trick against Bochum in the last match before Christmas.

Alonso often relied on a starting lineup of 14 or 15 players, especially against strong opponents. However, faith in additional reserve players will be key to keeping the squad fresh.

Bayern won their 33rd league title last May after a close battle with Borussia Dortmund. This year, Leverkusen poses a serious threat to the record champions. Speculation over a possible move for Bayern Munich defender Jonathan Ta was quickly quashed by sporting director Simon Rolfes, allowing Leverkusen to concentrate fully on the resumption of the Bundesliga in mid-January.

The name Neverkusen stuck to the club due to mistakes in the Bundesliga and a painful defeat in the 2002 Champions League final. While some traces of that skepticism remain, Alonso, a winner throughout his professional football career, exudes confidence that they can change that perception forever.

Predictions: Leverkusen will need to try

The last German team to start a season with 24 matches unbeaten was Hamburg in 1982–83. This team not only became the Bundesliga champion, but also defeated Juventus, winning the European Cup. Great team.

However, Bayer Leverkusen started the season even better. A 4-0 win over Bochum on December 20 marked their 25th game without defeat this season. They have drawn three of the top five teams in the Bundesliga (Bayern, Dortmund and Stuttgart) and have also recorded wins against every other team they have faced in the league, German Cup or Europa League. They didn’t have to resort to last-minute drama or heroics: in those 25 games, they scored 81 goals and conceded 18.

All this success has given them just a four-point lead over Bayern, who also have a game in hand. The 11-time German champions have suffered just two defeats in all competitions, one of them in the league, and are on course for their best league points tally since Pep Guardiola. This suggests that the probability of Bayern’s 12th title is 69%, according to Opt. But until Leverkusen starts losing games, the title race remains exciting and unpredictable.

The fight for a place in the top 4 is no less interesting due to the surprise performance of Stuttgart, creating tension for the occupants of the top four – RB Leipzig and Borussia Dortmund. The Swabians finished the first part of the season in third place and Opta gives them a 50% chance of beating one of these opponents at the finish line.

Leipzig currently have a 92% chance of finishing in the top 4, but Stuttgart (55%) have a slightly better chance than Dortmund (49%).

