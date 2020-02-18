With his top two attacking players now essentially done for the season, Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho will have to get very creative when assembling his final third on the team sheet. We’ll see if he can continue to get some production out of the attack during the run in here.
Spurs have ascended to just one point outside the top four in the Premier League, but tomorrow night sees the north London side resume their European campaign. The midweek knockout round clash (first leg of two) marks the first ever meeting between Tottenham and Leipzig. This will be just the second ever time that Tottenham Hotspur Stadium has welcomed in a German opponent.
The first was of course the disaster in October, when Tottenham got thrashed 7-2 by Bayern Munich. No one expects a result like that tomorrow night. Here’s the lineup Mourinho could go with as he looks to put his side on solid footing to progress through to the round of eight.
Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs RB Leipzig UCL Round of 16
Alli Bergwijn Moura
Fernandes Lo Celso Winks
Davies Sanchez Alderweireld Aurier
Lloris
Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig UCL Round of 16 FYIs
February 18, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
Team news for both sides: go to this link
TV: BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD in UK, TNT in the USA
Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 36% Draw 28% RB Leipzig win 36%
Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1, RB Leipzig 0
Paul M. Banks runs The Sports Bank.net, which is partnered with News Now. Banks, the author of “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry,” regularly appears on WGN CLTV and co-hosts the “Let’s Get Weird, Sports” podcast on SB Nation.
You can follow Banks, a former writer for NBC Chicago.com and Chicago Tribune.com on Twitter here and his cat on Instagram at this linkPowered by Sidelines Follow paulmbanks
