Tottenham Team News vs Arsenal: Udogie, Richarlison, Porro

Big Tottenham Hotspur injury news this week as stellar young fullback Destiny Udogie is out for the season after undergoing surgery to repair an injury to his left quadriceps. “The defender will continue his rehabilitation with our medical staff and is expected to rejoin the squad during pre-season,” the club said in a statement regarding n the 21 year-old Italian international.

Udogie suffered the thigh injury during training last week, and the player shared photos of himself on a hospital bed via Instagram post on Saturday.



North London Derby FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 28, 2024 at 2pm UK, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Team News: Tottenham Arsenal

Starting XI Prediction: Arsenal Tottenham

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 50% Draw 24% Tottenham 26%

PL Position, Form Guide: Arsenal 1st, 74 pts, WLWWD Tottenham 5th, 60 pts, LWDWL

“It doesn’t take away from how grateful I am to every person that has supported me this year,” Udogie wrote in the post caption.

Turning to other injury concerns ahead of the North London Derby, Richarlison is still recovering from a knee injury. Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglu said, ahead of the last match that Tottenham played (a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Newcastle which feels like it took place ages ago): “Not for this week. Close, but with the weekend off next week, we’re going to give him some time to recover. He’s on track to do that.”

Also sidelined is Pedro Porro (hamstring strain), leaving Spurs with some serious fitness concerns in the back.

And finally, Manor Solomon, Fraser Forster and Ryan Sessegnon all remain out for the season.

