Regardless of where this season ends for Spurs, you have to hand it to manager Ange Postecoglu- he is running a program that is showing progress. The supporters of this weekend’s opponent, Newcastle United, can’t legitimately feel as positive about the direction of their club right now.

Spurs have now inched back into the top four, by the slimmest of margins (goal differential).

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024 12:30 PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th, 60 pts Newcastle 8th, 47 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham WDWLW Newcastle WDWLW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 42% Newcastle 35% Draw 23%

However, the North Londoners do have a game in hand on Aston Villa, and that will be critical in this two team race for the fourth and final UEFA Champions League slot. As for the lineup prediction, we’re not really making any major changes with it. Just going to stick with what seems to be working. Hey, if it’s not broke…

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Timo Werner, James Maddison, Richarlison; Heung Min-Son

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network and the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories