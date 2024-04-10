Ahead of Sunday’s 3-1 win over Nottingham Forest, Tottenham Hotspur manager Ange Postecoglu said the following, in regards to Richarlison and his knee injury: “The only one from the other night is Richy – he’s had a bit of a niggle with his knee – so we’ll probably give him this weekend off. Hopefully, he’ll be back for Newcastle.”

Well, the aforementioned clash with Newcastle is now approaching, so we are expecting to see the Brazilian forward back in the starting lineup on Saturday at St. James Park.

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024 12:30 PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th, 60 pts Newcastle 8th, 47 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham WDWLW Newcastle WDWLW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 42% Newcastle 35% Draw 23%

Tottenham Team News

Richarlison is really the only new development when it comes to the Spurs fitness situation. Although in case you missed it, Manor Solomon (knee) and Fraser Forster (ankle) are now both done for the season. There had previously been some optimism that they might be coming back at some point this term, but that is by the wayside now, and the duo joins Ryan Sessegnon in this category.

