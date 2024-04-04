Tottenham Hotspur can see an opportunity arising right in front of them. Sunday sees Spurs welcoming in Nottingham Forest, a lower table side, and that means the prospects of taking all three points are very good.

Yesterday saw Aston Villa, the team they’re chasing for that all important fourth and final Champions League qualification slot, take no points against Manchester City.

Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 7, 6pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Premier League Form, Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 5th, 57 pts, DWLWW Nottingham Forest 16th, 25 pts WDDLL

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 68% Draw 18% Nottingham Forest 14%

Spurs are two behind Villa, plus they have a game in hand. A top four finish/UCL berth is there for the taking.

While this season won’t see Spurs end their trophy drought (since 2008 and counting), getting back into Europe, and by that we mean the top tier continental competition, would be substantial and crucial.

Tottenham Hotspur Starting XI Prediction vs Nottingham Forest

Guglielmo Vicario; Pedro Porro, Micky van de Ven, Cristian Romero, Destiny Udogie; Pape Matar Sarr, Yves Bissouma; Timo Werner, James Maddison, Richarlison; Heung Min-Son

