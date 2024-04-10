The Newcastle United injury list is not shrinking by any means. It turns out that the calf injury situation with Kieran Trippier is actually more serious than first thought. We won’t see him in action at home versus Tottenham this weekend. Most likely he wont be back until towards the end of the month, around the same time that first choice goalkeeper Nick Pope (shoulder) will probably return.

The Trippier absence will continue to hurt; most certainly. Valetino Livramento (ankle) is out until late April, or perhaps even early May, as well.

Tottenham Hotspur at Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Saturday, Apr. 13, 2024 12:30 PM Local Time, St. James Park, Newcastle

Team News: Tottenham Newcastle

Starting XI Predictions: Tottenham Newcastle

PL Standing: Tottenham 4th, 60 pts Newcastle 8th, 47 pts

Form Guide: Tottenham WDWLW Newcastle WDWLW

Google Result Probability: Tottenham 42% Newcastle 35% Draw 23%

Rest of the Newcastle Team News

Miguel Almiron, Lewis Miley, Joelinton and Callum Wilson are all looking at returns in May as well. Meanwhile Joe Willock and Matt Targett (both Achilles) are out with no definitive timelines for return. Otherwise there are no new updates- especially for the guys who are out of commission for the season.

