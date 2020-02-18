Tottenham Team News vs RB Leipzig: Son, Foyth, Lamela, Sissoko, Kane

By

Tottenham Hotspur forward Heung Min-Son is now likely done for the season, having suffered a fractured right arm in the 3-2 win at Aston Villa over the weekend. Here is what manager Jose Mourinho had to say when asked if he expects the South Korean star man to play again this season:

“I don’t. If he plays one game or two games, it’s because he (the team press officer) is very optimistic. I hope he’s right but in my mind, no. In my mind, I’m not thinking about that. If I was the one to write the statement, I would write different. So you can understand what I mean. We miss him.” The statement initially sent out, which has now proven to be incorrect, said that Son would only be out for a “number of weeks” after completing surgery.

It’s an absolutely devastating development for Spurs, as they are already without their top attacking player, Harry Kane (hamstring) for very likely the rest of the season.

Additionally, midfielder Moussa Sissoko (knee) is not expected to return to training until April. However, the list of injury unavailables for tomorrow’s first leg of the UEFA Champions League round of 16 tie with RB Leipzig doesn’t end there. Erik Lamela (thigh) faces a late fitness test while Juan Foyth is out due to groin issue rehabilitation that’s keeping him from reaching match fitness. Both players missed the victory over the Villans.

Shifting over to RB Leipzig, they will be without the services of the suspended Dayot Upamecano, while Willi Orban and Ibrahima Konate are injured.

Tyler Adams and Kevin Kampl are also confirmed absentees.

Tottenham Hotspur vs RB Leipzig UCL Round of 16 FYIs

February 18, 8pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

TV: BT Sport 2 and BT Sport 2 HD in UK, TNT in the USA

Probabilities: Tottenham Hotspur win 36% Draw 28% RB Leipzig win 36%

Prediction: Tottenham Hotspur 1, RB Leipzig 0

