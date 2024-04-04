Tottenham Hotspur picked up a new injury concern in midweek, as Brennan Johnson picked up a knock in the score draw with West Ham United on Tuesday night.

‘Yeah, I think he’s alright,” said manager Ange Postecoglu. “It was just a knock from a set-piece. I think everyone got through it pretty well, considering it was two games in a short space of time.’

Nottingham Forest at Tottenham Hotspur FYIs

Kickoff: Sun. April 7, 6pm, Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Preview Material: Team News Starting 11 Prediction

Premier League Form, Standing: Tottenham Hotspur 5th, 57 pts, DWLWW Nottingham Forest 16th, 25 pts WDDLL

Google Result Probability: Tottenham Hotspur 68% Draw 18% Nottingham Forest 14%

Tottenham Hotspur Team News

So he should be fine for the match with Nottingham Forest on Saturday. Elsewhere Manor Solomon is nearing a return from the knee injury that has kept him out since early February.

Ryan Sessegnon is out for the season with a hamstring injury that required surgery while backup goalkeeper Fraser Forster is still recovering from a foot fracture. He should be back available by the time May arrives.

