Heading into the match at Nottingham Forest, Newcastle United are in danger of falling off the first page of the standings. Last year’s fourth place finish, and with it a berth in this year’s UEFA Champions League competition, seems like a distant memory right now.

Or to quote Abraham (or Grampa) Simpson: “you remind me of a poem I can’t remember, and a song that may never have existed, and a place I’ve never been to.”

Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 3, 3pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form, Standings: Nottingham Forest 16th, 21 pts, DLLWW Newcastle 9th, 33 pts, DWLLL

Result Probability: Nottingham Forest 27% Draw 26% Newcastle 47%

Unless there is a drastic turnaround, and soon, the Geordies are not going to have European football of any kind next season. We’re well past the halfway point of the season now, and there is a ton of ground to make up.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Nottingham Forest

Martin Dubravka; Kieran Trippier, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Valentino Livramento; Lewis Miley, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Harvey Barnes, Miguel Almiron, Callum Wilson

