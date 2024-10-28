Newcastle vs Chelsea Team News: Anthony Gordon Update

Newcastle United fell at Chelsea FC, earlier today, in the Premier League, 2-1. Anthony Gordon was a surprise injury absentee in his match, and it means he’ll likely miss out on the rematch, which comes in the EFL Cup Round of 16.

“Yesterday, he (Gordon) felt his groin in training,” Newcastle manager Eddie Howe said on Sunday.

Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round of 16

Kick: Wed. Oct 30, 7:45pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle Chelsea

Team News: Newcastle Chelsea

How They Got Here: Newcastle- Beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 (third round)

beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 on penalties, 1-1 (second round)

Chelsea- beat Barrow 5-0 (third round)

Team News for Both Sides

“We hope it’s not serious, but he went for a scan this morning.”

We’ll know more once the results of the scans are released, but most likely Anthony Gordon won’t be risked in the midweek. It is being reported that the specific injury he’s suffering from is an adductor strain.

Meanwhile Martin Dubravka (knee), Kieran Trippier (hamstring), Callum Wilson (back), Sven Botman (knee) and Jamal Lascelles (also a knee) all remain out.

Switching gears to Chelsea, there is nothing new to report here. Not much going on there- Omari Kellyman remains out, and that is all.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

