Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea FC

Looking ahead to the Monday night matchup between Chelsea FC and Newcastle United, we see two clubs that appear to be mirror images right now. Newcastle lost £73.4m in their last fiscal year.

Chelsea FC was in the red to the tune of £90.1 million. Both clubs splashed the cash on rosters that are egregiously injury-riddled, and have thus greatly underachieved.

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Mon. Mar. 11, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle Chelsea FC

Team News: Newcastle Chelsea FC

Detailed Injury List: Newcastle Chelsea FC

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Premier League Position: Newcastle 8th, 40 points Chelsea FC 11th, 36 points

Premier League Form: Newcastle WLDWD Chelsea DDWLL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 27% Draw 23% Chelsea 50%

Both sides have seen loud calls from their supporter bases to sack the manager, but as of today, it appears that Eddie Howe and Mauricio Pochettino are both safe.

Having financial situations in the board rooms above them has granted them job security that isn’t really earned.

And a Chelsea-Newcastle meeting of course provides another chance for us to use our favorite graphic image. See above.

It’s very relevant and appropriate to the discussion, and honestly, Grandpa Abe Simpson is one of the most underrated television characters of all time.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Chelsea

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sean Longstaff, Bruno Guimaraes, Joe Willock; Miguel Almiron, Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories