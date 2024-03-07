Newcastle United Injury Updates: Kieran Trippier, Matt Targett

We now know the severity of the calf injury to Kieran Trippier. It is not devastating by any means, but it is substantial enough that he’ll miss Monday night’s clash against Chelsea, plus the FA Cup meeting with Manchester City. Trippier, who is expected to return after the international break, joins a very long list of injured players for Toon.

Nick Pope (shoulder) remains out until next month while Callum Wilson (chest, abdomen) and Joelinton (thigh) could be done for the season. The news is better for Matt Targett than it is for Kieran Trippier, who might be on contention for Monday night.

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Mon. Mar. 11, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Premier League Position: Newcastle 8th, 40 points Chelsea 11th, 36 points

Premier League Form: Newcastle WLDWD Chelsea DDWLL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 27% Draw 23% Chelsea 50%

‘Matty might need a bit more time to get back, given his hamstring injury, but he is training now,” said manager Eddie Howe. “To get back to their absolute best, I think you need that period of training behind you.’

The Geordies will also be without Lewis Hall in the next fixture, as he’s ineligible to face his parent club. And then finally, Sandro Tonali remains suspended for the rest of the season due to gambling offenses.

