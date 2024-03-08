Newcastle Team News at Chelsea: Trippier, Wilson, Hall, Targett

Newcastle United visits Chelsea in what could be called the Big Spenders With a Long Injury List Cup. Both these clubs are having massively disappointing campaigns, due to the fact that they have been battling injury crises all season long. The visitors will be without the likes of Nick Pope, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett and Joelinton here. Additionally, Kieran Trippier suffered a calf injury in the win over Wolves last weekend and is ruled out here.

Newcastle United Team News

Elsewhere Lewis Hall is ineligible to feature here, given that Chelsea is his parent club.

There is better news though, in regards to Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock, as the trio are all back to being match fit and thus available for selection here.

Toon really needs to get this W here, if they’re serious about qualifying for UEFA Europa League next season.

