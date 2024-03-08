The Sports Bank

Newcastle Team News at Chelsea: Trippier, Wilson, Hall, Targett

Newcastle United visits Chelsea in what could be called the Big Spenders With a Long Injury List Cup. Both these clubs are having massively disappointing campaigns, due to the fact that they have been battling injury crises all season long. The visitors will be without the likes of Nick Pope, Sandro Tonali, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett and Joelinton here.

Additionally, Kieran Trippier suffered a calf injury in the win over Wolves last weekend and is ruled out here.

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Mon. Mar. 11, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle   Chelsea

Team News:  Newcastle   Chelsea

Detailed Injury List:   Newcastle    Chelsea

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

Premier League Position: Newcastle 8th, 40 points  Chelsea 11th, 36 points

Premier League Form:  Newcastle  WLDWD  Chelsea DDWLL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 27%   Draw 23%  Chelsea 50%

Newcastle United Team News

Elsewhere Lewis Hall is ineligible to feature here, given that Chelsea is his parent club.

There is better news though, in regards to Alexander Isak, Elliot Anderson and Joe Willock, as the trio are all back to being match fit and thus available for selection here.

Toon really needs to get this W here, if they’re serious about qualifying for UEFA Europa League next season.

