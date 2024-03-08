Chelsea FC are reeling right now, and a big portion of the fanbase is irate. Ahead of the Monday night clash against Newcastle United, the job of manager Mauricio Pochettino is reportedly safe.

A lot of Chelsea supporters are unhappy about that, as the calls for #PochettinoOut seem to be growing by the week.

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Mon. Mar. 11, 8pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle Chelsea

Team News: Newcastle Chelsea

Detailed Injury List: Newcastle Chelsea

Premier League Position: Newcastle 8th, 40 points Chelsea 11th, 36 points

Premier League Form: Newcastle WLDWD Chelsea DDWLL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 27% Draw 23% Chelsea 50%

There is also a growing backlash against Owner Todd Boehly and his Clearlake Capital consortium. The only thing that will totally change that is winning some trophies, and that looks very unlikely this season.

In the meantime, the Blues can cool the temperature by getting some results, and that all starts on Monday.

Here is what we think the best lineup, given what the west London side currently has to work with, is towards achieving those means.

Chelsea FC Starting XI Prediction vs Newcastle United

Djorde Petrovic; Malo Gusto, Axel Disasi, Thiago Silva, Marc Cucurella; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Cole Palmer, Noni Madueke, Raheem Sterling; Nicolas Jackson

