Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United Starting XI Predictions

Newcastle United at Chelsea FC is our “sneaky good” game of the weekend. It’s a solid matchup if two sides trying to earn a UEFA competition slot for next season. It’s definitely overshadowed by Liverpool at Arsenal, which is deservedly the headliner for this weekend. We’ll have our previews for that one up shortly. But in the meantime, let’s look at who the two managers, Enzo Maresca and Eddie Howe, could select in their first teams for this one.

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. Oct 27, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle Chelsea

Team News: Newcastle Chelsea

Premier League Position: Newcastle 9th, 14 points Chelsea 6th, 12 points

Premier League Form: Newcastle WLDDL Chelsea WWWDL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 23% Draw 22% Chelsea 55%

Here is “put your best foot forward,” and/or “lead with strength” looks like.

Starting XI Predictions for Both Teams

Chelsea FC

Robert Sanchez; Reece James, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Malo Gusto; Enzo Fernandez, Moises Caicedo; Romeo Lavia, Cole Palmer, Jadon Sancho; Nicolas Jackson

Newcastle United

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon, Alexander Isak

