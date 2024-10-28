So nice they’ll do it twice! Chelsea FC and Newcastle United, fresh off a meeting in the Premier League, will now do a reverse fixture (or the second part of the home and home), in a different competition.

Let’s run through all the preview FYIs, and then do the starting lineup predictions.

Chelsea FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Round of 16

Kick: Wed. Oct 30, 7:45pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle United Chelsea

Team News: Newcastle United Chelsea

How They Got Here: Newcastle United- Beat AFC Wimbledon 1-0 (third round)

beat Nottingham Forest 4-3 on penalties, 1-1 (second round)

Chelsea- beat Barrow 5-0 (third round)

Starting XI Predictions (EFL Cup Round of 16)

Chelsea FC

Filip Jorgensen; Axel Disasi, Benoit Badiashile, Tosin Adarabioyo, Renato Veiga; Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Enzo Fernandez; Jadon Sancho, Joao Felix, Mykhailo Mudryk; Christopher Nkunku

Newcastle United

Odisseas Vlachodimos; Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Lloyd Kelly; Lewis Miley, Sandro Tonali; Joe Willock, Jacob Murphy, Miguel Almiron

Prediction: Newcastle 1, Chelsea FC 0

The Blues took their first meeting 2-1, earlier today, but we think the result will be the opposite here.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

