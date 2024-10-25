Chelsea FC are extremely healthy, as they head into their Sunday afternoon showdown with Newcastle United. Ben Chilwell (unspecified illness) is a doubt for this match, but would the left back even play in a match like this anyway? Chilwell is beyond the scope of “squad player” at this point.

And Omari Kellyman remains out, with the summer signing being the Blues only other fitness concern.

Chelsea FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kick: Sun. Oct 27, 3pm, Stamford Bridge, London, UK

Starting XI Predictions: Newcastle Chelsea

Premier League Position: Newcastle 9th, 14 points Chelsea 6th, 12 points

Premier League Form: Newcastle WLDDL Chelsea WWWDL

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 23% Draw 22% Chelsea 55%

Newcastle Team News

So with that mind, let’s shift gears to the Geordies. Manager Eddie Howe gave an update on Callum Wilson, apparently, he’s going to be out for awhile longer.

“He’s felt a tightness in his body,” Howe said earlier today.

“He hasn’t felt like he could kick on. With Callum, we are hypersensitive to any reaction to the work. There’s no injury as such; he’s just not ready to come back.”

Elsewhere Kieran Trippier is going to remain on the shelf, at least for a couple more weeks, as Howe said, a week ago: “Kieran has picked up a hamstring problem. It’s probably nothing too serious, but it will keep him out for a few weeks.”

But the news is better for Martin Dubravka (knee) and Matt Targett (unspecified illness), who could both be passed fit to feature on match day.

