At this FIFA break, Newcastle United sit 7th in the Premier League table, having lost just once in their last five. When they return to action from the October internationals, a week from this Saturday when they will host Brighton & Hove Albion, they’re likely to see four players return from injury: Martin Dubravka, Callum Wilson, Alexader Isak and Lewis Miley.

Let’s get you up to speed on the quartet, as well as the pair of longer-term injury absentees.

Martin Dubravka

Backup and cup competition keeper should be fine for the Brighton match, as the knee issue surrounding Dubravka is not understood to be a severe one.

Has a minor injury, to his lower back, but the break comes at a good time to get him right again.

High flying forward has been dealing with dual issues- one in the eye and the other in the ankle/foot. However, there is hope he’ll be back

Lewis Miley

Nursing a lower leg injury, he could be in contention to feature when play resumes. Honestly, the injury/fitness situation at Newcastle this season is just miles better than it was last season, when it was a calamity nearly the entire term.

Jamaal Lascelles and Sven Botman

Pair of players recovering from cruciate ligament injuries in their knees. Sometime in early 2025, we’ll get a better assessment of where they are at.

Missed the goalless draw with Everton, due to an unspecified illness, but he’s thought to be fine, overall.

