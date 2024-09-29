Whenever you tie the juggernaut that is Manchester City, it has to feel like a win. And for Newcastle United, this weekend must have the victory vibes. Especially so considering that they were without one of their most important overall players in Alexander Isak. They were also missing several other important contributors as well, like Matt Targett, Callum Wilson and others.

Let’s take a look at when Isak and company might be back. Although it’s worth noting that they most likely wouldn’t play on Tuesday night anyway, even if they were fully fit.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Newcastle United at AFC Wimbledon

Kick: Tue Oct. 1, 2024, 745pm, Cherry Red Records Stadium, London, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Newcastle Team News

We begin with Alex Isak, who has seemingly gotten over his eye problem, maybe, but still has the ankle/foot injury. We’re not sure when he might return.

As for Targett, he has an unspecified illness, so he may or may not return next weekend. Callum Wilson (lower back injury) is still a couple weeks or so away while Lewis Miley is in the same boat, but with an ankle/foot problem.

