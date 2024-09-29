Newcastle United are going to old London town, most specifically Plough Lane (a venue that also has a corporate name too), to take on AFC Wimbledon. This third round League Cup affair is going to mark a very stark contrast between one ultra-rich club in Newcastle, who have a giant state-of-the-art corporate money-fueled home stadium, and some League Two (fourth tier in the English football pyramid) minnows in Wimbledon.

This battle will be waged at a ground that only seats about 9,000. We’re talking Wimbledon, but it’s football, not tennis.

EFL Cup 3rd Round FYIs

Newcastle United at AFC Wimbledon

Kick: Tue Oct. 1, 2024, 745pm, Cherry Red Records Stadium, London, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Book on the Premier League authored by The Sports Bank Founder Paul M. Banks: go here

It’s the final match of this round of the Carabao Cup, so you know what Geordies manager Eddie Howe will do here- some squad rotation. Let’s take a look at what that might look like.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Wimbledon (EFL Cup)

Martin Dubravka; Tino Livramento, Emil Krafth, Fabian Schar, Lewis Hall; Sean Longstaff, Sandro Tonali, Joe Willock; Jacob Murphy, Osula, Miguel Almiron

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

