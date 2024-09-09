The latest international break is about to wrap up, and that means it’s time to start looking ahead to the next weekend of Premier League action. Newcastle United, set to visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday have a multitude of injury concerns. So that has certainly not changed from last season for Eddie Howe! Here is the latest on Callum Wilson, Emil Krafth, Joe Willock, Lewis Miley, Fabian Schar and more.

Without further ado, let’s start looking ahead to the next weekend’s fixtures. As always, click the names where highlighted for more on each player.

The stellar forward is nursing a knock on his lower back, but he should be in the mix for Sunday. Wilson will probably start.

He has an unspecified knock and is maybe 50/50 to feature here.

The Englishman has a thigh injury that could keep him out of action for this one. He should be back before too long, however, and should feature this month.

He’s got an ankle/foot injury that will keep him out until October, and possibly mid-October.

Not an injury problem, but a disciplinary concern here. He has finished serving his red card suspension, and will thus be available here.

Both have cruciate ligament injuries in their knees, and won’t feature again until 2025.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories