Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction vs Brighton

Newcastle United hosts Brighton & Hove Albion in a matchup that is about even Steven as it gets. Both the visiting Seagulls and the host Geordies have 3-3-1 records so far on the season. Naturally, they’re right next to each other in the table, sixth and seventh to be exact, respectively.

In other words, if you’re looking to watch a match that should be very tightly contested this weekend- then this is the one.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct 19, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Full Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 48% Draw 25% Brighton 27%

Premier League Form, Standing: Newcastle 6th, 12 pts WWLDD Brighton 7th, 12 pts DDDLW

Eddie Howe and Fabian Hurzeler will match wits in a battle between two sides hoping to position themselves into the UEFA competition for next season slots. Let’s take a look at what the strongest possible first team might be for the Howe to select here.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes; Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

