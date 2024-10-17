Newcastle United will host Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, and they’ll do so with a pretty sizable number of injury concerns. Callum Wilson (lower back), Alexander Isak (ankle/foot), Martin Dubravka (knee) and Kieran Trippier (hamstring knock) all have stand a chance of featuring this one, but they could all just easily miss out.

We’ll learn more about all of them, at least hopefully we will, tomorrow when manager Eddie Howe addresses the media.

Newcastle United vs Brighton & Hove Albion FYIs

Kickoff: Saturday, Oct 19, 3pm, St. James Park, Newcastle, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Full Injury Report Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 48% Draw 25% Brighton 27%

Premier League Form, Standing: Newcastle 6th, 12 pts WWLDD Brighton 7th, 12 pts DDDLW

Newcastle Team News

Meanwhile Lewis Miley (leg/toe) looks to just be a week or two away, reportedly. As for Matt Targett, his status is very up in the air, as he’s dealing with an unspecified illness, which some outlets are reporting as a skin disease. What is certain is that the following three players: Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee) and Lewis Miley (ankle) are all ruled out due to injury.

While this list is indeed pretty long, hey it’s nowhere near as bad as what we saw the Geordies dealing with, most of last season. So that’s a positive.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

