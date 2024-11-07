The third place team in the English Premier League, as the November international break approaches, is…wait for it…Nottingham Forest. Just like we all knew would happen, right? The Tricky Trees welcome in Newcastle United next, and this is going to be a challenging road trip for the Geordies.

Most likely this is going to be a tightly contested affair that will likely come down to the wire.

Newcastle United at Nottingham Forest FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Feb. 3, 3pm, City Ground, West Bridgford, Nottinghamshire, UK

PL Form, Standings: Nottingham Forest 3rd, 19 pts, LDWWW Newcastle 11th, 15 pts, DDLLW

Result Probability: Nottingham Forest 35% Draw 28% Newcastle 37%

In terms of the injury/fitness situation, Sven Botman, Jamaal Lascelles (both if which are still recovering from knee surgeries), Kieran Trippier (hamstring problem) and Callum Wilson (persistent back issues) are all ruled out of this one. Meanwhile Jacob Murphy (thigh issue). So with that all in mind and accounted for, let’s get to the old lineup prediction, in a 4-3-3 formation.

Newcastle Starting XI Prediction

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff; Miguel Almiron, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

