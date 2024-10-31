Lots of injured players to cover, in this Saturday lunchtime fixture between Arsenal FC and Newcastle United, so we’ll just dive straight in. Let’s start with the visiting Gunners, as Gabriel Magalhaes (knee) is a strong doubt for this match. The good news is that Jurrien Timber, like Bukayo Saka earlier in the week before him, has recovered from his substantial, but not severe injury and he’ll be passed fit to feature on the weekend.

We’ll see on Gabriel, meanwhile Riccardo Calafiori (knee), Martin Odegaard (ankle), Kieran Tierney (thigh) and Takehiro Tomiyasu (knee) all remain out as longer-term injury absentees.

Arsenal FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 2, 12:30pm GMT, St. James Park

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle

PL Form: Arsenal DWWLD Newcastle LDDLL

PL Standings: Arsenal 3rd, 18 pts Newcastle 12th, 12 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 49% Draw 26% Newcastle 25%

Team News for Both Sides

Shifting gears to the host Geordies, they have a quartet of long-term injury absentees as well, and it consists of Sven Botman (knee), Jamal Lascelles (knee), Kieran Trippier (hamstring/thigh) and Callum Wilson (back). Meanwhile Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak are slight doubts, with Eddie Howe expressing some concern over their availability on the weekend.

Said Howe of Murphy: “Jacob was missing because of a slight hamstring. He couldn’t play tonight, but we don’t think it’s anything serious.” Regarding Isak the manager explained: “I hope he’s OK. I haven’t spoken to him yet, but fingers crossed that it’s nothing serious.”

