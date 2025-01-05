Newcastle United Team News at Arsenal: Sven Botman, Nick Pope

We have a couple of injury/fitness news updates for Newcastle United, ahead of their visit to Arsenal for the EFL Cup clash on Tuesday night. Sven Botman, who just returned from a very long layoff, due to a knee injury, has a new but very minor issue to contend with.

Sven Botman started the 2-1 win over Tottenham Hotspur, and played all the way into extra time until he had to be subbed off for Lloyd Kelly. Manager Eddie Howe explained the reason why.

Arsenal vs Newcastle United FYIs

Competition: EFL Cup Quarterfinal, Leg 1/2

Kick: Tue. Jan. 7, 8pm, Emirates Stadium, London, UK

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle United

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle United

How They Got Here:

Arsenal- Quarterfinals: Crystal Palace 3-2, Round of 16: Preston 3-0, Third Round: Bolton 5-1

Newcastle United- Quarterfinals: Brentford 3-1, Round of 16: Chelsea 32-0, Third Round: AFC Wimbledon 1-0 Second Round: Nottingham Forest 1-1 (4-3 penalties)

Geordies Team News

“I don’t think it was anything more than cramp for Sven, which was expected given the amount of time he’s been out,” Howe said yesterday. “It was a great effort from him to last that long. We were unsure how long he would be able to go for with the speed of the PL.”

Sven Botman was hit with a yellow card during his going the distance effort. Elsewhere Howe also have an update on goalkeeper Nick Pope and his knee injury recovery.

“Nick is starting goalkeeping work, so he’s back on the grass,” Howe said on Friday. “He’s not yet fully training with the group.”

Otherwise the situation remains the same: Jamal Lascelles, Callum Wilson and Emil Krafth remain out injured while Fabian Schar is suspended.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories