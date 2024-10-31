Arsenal FC at Newcastle United Starting XI Predictions

When Arsenal FC visits Newcastle United it will be a Saturday lunchtime fixture featuring two sides that started the season strong but have since fallen off. Both sides have dropped off the pace from where they need/expected/hoped to be; by 5 points.

The North Londoners are five from the top, where Manchester City currently rule the roost while the Magpies are five behind the side they just beat last night, Chelsea, in the League Cup.

Arsenal FC at Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov. 2, 12:30pm GMT, St. James Park

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle United

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle United

PL Form: Arsenal DWWLD Newcastle LDDLL

PL Standings: Arsenal 3rd, 18 pts Newcastle United 12th, 12 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 49% Draw 26% Newcastle United 25%

The Blues currently have dibs on fifth place, i.e. the last guaranteed UEFA Europa League slot. As for this weekend, one has to wonder if, on the Arsenal side, Gabriel Magalhaes will be available for this match. Ditto, on the opposite touchline, but with Jacob Murphy and Alexander Isak.

Starting XI Predictions

Arsenal FC

David Raya (GK); Ben White, William Saliba, Jakub Kiwior, Jurrien Timber; Declan Rice, Mikel Merino, Thomas Partey — Saka, Havertz, Martinelli.

Newcastle United

Nick Pope (GK); Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Alexander Isak, Harvey Barnes

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network, the Internet Baseball Writers Association of America and RG.org. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN. You can follow him on Linked In and Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories