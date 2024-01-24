When Newcastle United take to the pitch against Fulham FC on Saturday, for a FA Cup 4th round clash, they could be without the services of both Miguel Almiron and Kieran Trippier, depending on how far along their respective transfer deals are.

Bayern Munich are coming for Trippier, but Newcastle are reportedly holding out, to get as much as they can for the English fullback.

Newcastle are demanding around £11m-£12m for Kieran Trippier, according to Sky in Germany ? — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) January 22, 2024

FA Cup Fourth Round FYIs

Newcastle United at Fulham FC

Kick: Sat. Jan. 27, 7pm, Craven Cottage, London, UK

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Fun Fact: Newcastle have scored at least four goals in all four of their previous FA Cup meetings (all wins) with Fulham.

As for Almiron, we have seen reports that an agreement has been reached with Saudi Pro League club Al-Shabab. But this deal still has a bit to go yet until it gets finalized.

Understand there is now a verbal agreement between Al-Shabab and Newcastle for Miguel Almiron. However, Al-Shabab are yet to go to the player side.?? pic.twitter.com/ArPNI7tpEz — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) January 23, 2024

Newcastle Injury News

Now, on to the team news that pertains to injury and fitness situations. Valentino Livramento is the only player who seems almost certain to come off the injury list, as it understood that he’s conquered the virus that he had been fighting. Although Callum Wilson (heel) is not too far behind.

Elsewhere Joe Willock (Achilles), Harvey Barnes (foot), Elliot Anderson (back), Jacob Murphy (shoulder) and Matt Targett (hamstring) are all a couple weeks away.

Finally, Nick Pope (shoulder) and Javi Manquillo (groin) are out until at least April.

