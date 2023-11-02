Arsenal heads to Newcastle United on Saturday, for what will be the marquee matchup of the Premier League weekend. It’s a matchup of two sides who had completely opposite results on Wednesday night in the League Cup round of 16.

Newcastle thrashed Manchester United 3-0 at Old Trafford, while Arsenal were saved from that score line by a goal in the sixth minute of extra time (so the final score was 3-1 in favor of West Ham United).

Arsenal FC vs Newcastle United FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Nov 7, 5:30pm GMT, St. James Park

Starting XI Predictions: Arsenal Newcastle

Team News: Arsenal Newcastle

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

PL Form: Arsenal WDWWD Newcastle DWDWW

PL Standings: Arsenal 2nd, 24 pts Newcastle 6th, 17 pts

Google Result Probability: Arsenal 38% Draw 28% Newcastle 34%

It was just an overall brutal showing, with Gunners boss Mikel Arteta saying in the post match media opportunities:

“The thing we have to take from the game today is how are we going to use this to beat Newcastle on Saturday. Feeling the pain. That’s what we have to do now.”

So what were the teachable moments, and how will Arteta utilize them? I have no idea I’m just here to predict his starting lineup.

Arsenal FC Starting XI Prediction at Newcastle United

David Raya; Takehiro Tomiyasu, William Saliba, Gabriel Magalhaes, Oleksandr Zinchenko; Martin Odegaard, Declan Rice, Kai Havertz; Gabriel Martinelli, Eddie Nketiah, Bukayo Saka

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories