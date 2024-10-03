Newcastle United came out of the gates hot, but then reality crept back in. The unbeaten start ended with a decisive 3-1 loss to Fulham a couple weekends ago, but the Geordies rebounded nicely to manage a home draw against the three-time defending league champions in Manchester City. That has to be giving them some momentum as they head to Everton FC this weekend.

The Toffees are once again sputtering near the bottom, flirting with relegation for another season. So not much has changed there!

Newcastle United at Everton FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 5, 2024, 5:30 pm UK, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Newcastle Preview Content: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 44% Draw 26% Everton FC 30%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 7th, 11 pts, DWWLD Everton FC, 16th, 4 pts LLLDW

In terms of forecasting the first team, well, it’s pretty straight forward at this point. You already know who is injured and who is healthy, so we don’t expect Eddie Howe to make many changes.

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Everton FC

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Fabian Schar, Dan Burn, Lewis Hall; Joelinton, Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali; Jacob Murphy, Harvey Barnes, Anthony Gordon

