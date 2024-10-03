Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe has a trio of injury doubts heading into the Saturday league fixture at Everton FC. Matt Targett (back), Alexander Isak (toe) and Kieran Trippier (other) were all left out of the squad that beat AFC Wimbledon in the League Cup.

Of course, the lesser of the two cup competitions is almost always an opportunity for squad rotation, so adding this additional factor lends more intrigue to speculating about the injury and fitness situation.

Newcastle United at Everton FYIs

Kickoff: Sat. Oct. 5, 2024, 5:30 pm UK, Goodison Park, Liverpool, UK

Google Result Probability: Newcastle 44% Draw 26% Everton 30%

PL Position, Form Guide: Newcastle 7th, 11 pts, DWWLD Everton, 16th, 4 pts LLLDW

Newcastle Team News

At this point, the whole troika are all doubts at the very least for Saturday. With another international break (didn’t we just get back from the last one?) looming, perhaps they’ll all be rested for this clash.

There is nothing doubtful about the quartet of Sven Botman (knee), Jamaal Lascelles (knee), Lewis Miley (ankle) and Callum Wilson (back).

They all remain sidelined as longer-term injury absentees. And that is that.

