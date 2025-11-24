Lewis Hall provided an injury scare yesterday, with his forced exit the only negative of what was an overall uplifting day. Any time that you can beat Manchester City (as they did 2-1), and look good doing it- that’s a great win! This is especially true when City enters your meeting riding pretty high at the time.

As for Lewis Hall himself, he only had a cramp, so he’s fine to feature in midweek.

UCL Matchday 5 FYIs

Newcastle United at Marseille

Kickoff: Tue Nov. 29, 8pm, Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings: Newcastle United 6th, 9 pts Marseille 25th, 3 pts

UCL Form: Newcastle United LWWW Marseille LWLL

Newcastle United Team News

And thus, spirits are high as the Geordies head to Marseille for continental competition. Anthony Gordon could feature here, provided he passes a late fitness test.

Howe said the following of Gordon’s hip/pelvic/groin area injury, on Friday, ahead of the win over City: “Anthony is very close. He’s worked well during the break, and he’s touch-and-go for the game. We’ll make a very late decision.”

And then finally, Kieran Trippier is basically a 50/50 proposition for this one, as he’s battling a knock. Otherwise, the team injury, fitness situation remains the same as it was prior to the win over City.

