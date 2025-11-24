Newcastle United head into their midweek Champions League clash feeling pretty good, having just beaten Manchester City, and doing so at a time when Pep Guardiola’s side was rolling. Up next is a visit to Marseille, a side that sits 19 spots below them in the UEFA Champions League table.

That said, it doesn’t mean things will be easy.

UCL Matchday 5 FYIs

Newcastle United at Marseille

Kickoff: Tue Nov. 29, 8pm, Stade Velodrome, Marseille, France

Newcastle United Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

UCL Standings: Newcastle United 6th, 9 pts Marseille 25th, 3 pts

UCL Form: Newcastle United LWWW Marseille LWLL

Marseille are led by Roberto de Zerbi, a manager who found some modest success in the Premier League with Brighton. They will provide a tough challenge for the Geordies, especially so at their home ground. When Eddie Howe matches wits with De Zerbi on Tuesday night what first team should he select?

We think it will look like this…

Newcastle United Starting XI Prediction at Marseille

Nick Pope; Tino Livramento, Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman, Dan Burn; Sandro Tonali, Bruno Guimaraes, Joelinton; Jacob Murphy, Nick Woltemade, Harvey Barnes

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to USA Today’s NFL Wires Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. His work has been featured in numerous outlets, including the Wall Street Journal, Forbes, the Washington Post and ESPN.

Related Posts via Categories