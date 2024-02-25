In the 4-1 thrashing at Arsenal yesterday, Newcastle United were down to their third choice goalkeeper, Loris Karius, With the No. 1 Nick Pope still out for a couple more months due to shoulder surgery, and the second stringer Martin Dubravka having missed out due to an unspecified illness, this is where we are.

Dubravka is a doubt for the FA Cup fifth round affair at Blackburn Rovers, as it is a very quick turnaround to the next clash. But Dubravka could be contention.

FA Cup Round of 16 FYIs

Newcastle United at Blackburn Rovers

Fun Fact: Newcastle have progressed from each of their last eight FA Cup fifth round ties.

Recent Series History: Newcastle have won seven of the last nine, and the past five FA Cup ties between these two sides

Kick: Tue. Feb. 27, 7:45pm, Ewood Park, Blackburn, Lancashire, UK

Newcastle Preview Material: Team News Starting XI Prediction

Newcastle United Team News

Elsewhere Kieran Trippier and Bruno Guimaraes reportedly claimed of discomfort after the defeat, but aren’t really thought to be a fitness concern for midweek. Elsewhere Tino Livramento picked up a knock and had to be subbed off. So he faces a late fitness test for Tuesday night, Meanwhile Elliot Anderson and Matt Targett are supposed to return to training this week, and while this contest will come too soon for them, they could be potentially available next weekend.

Newcastle face Wolves at home the first weekend of March.

Paul M. Banks is the Founding Editor of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He currently contributes to Ravens Wire, part of the USA Today SMG’s NFL Wire Network. His past bylines include the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated, Chicago Tribune and the Washington Times. You can follow him on Twitter.

Related Posts via Categories