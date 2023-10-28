The Chelsea winning streak is over. Today saw a rough one for the Blues, who fell 2-0 to Brentford in a fiercely contested London derby. Not much time to dwell on it though, as Blackburn Rovers await, for a EFL Cup round of 16 clash. That’s the most positive thing about fixture congestion- when you lose, there is another match coming on quickly, and thus you must rapidly move on.

Which is very mentally and psychologically healthy!

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Blackburn Rovers

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 7:45 pm, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

How They Got Here: Chelsea (beat Brighton 1-0, AFC Wimbledon 2-1), Blackburn Rovers (beat Cardiff City 5-2, Harrowgate Town 2-0, Walsall 4-3)

How will Blues boss Mauricio Pochettino fill out his team sheet for this one? We’re predicting he goes very strong, as he’s been doing that thus far in the competition. Besides, Chelsea are so injury riddled right now, it’s not like they really have waves and waves of players to rotate in and out. We do think Moises Caicedo will get a rest this time while Reece James will finally be fit enough to start.

Here’s the rest of the first team prediction.

Chelsea Starting XI Prediction vs Blackburn Rovers (EFL Cup Rd. of 16)

Robert Sanchez; Marc Cucurella, Axel Disasi, Levi Colwill, Reece James; Lesley Ugochukwu, Conor Gallagher; Noni Madueke, Cole Palmer, Ian Maatsen; Nicolas Jackson

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories