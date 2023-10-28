Enzo Fernandez and Mykhailo Mudryk were both surprise absentees in Chelsea’s 2-0 loss to Brentford today. The duo were not a part of the team fitness update, provided by the club, yesterday. And according to the club itself, the dup missed out due to “small muscle strains.”

Later on Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino went to say that Enzo had a second reason to be away from the club- his partner gave birth. Enzo left to be there for the birth of his newborn child.

EFL Cup 4th Round FYIs

Chelsea FC vs Blackburn Rovers

Kickoff: Wed. Nov. 1, 7:45 pm, Stamford Bridge

Chelsea Preview Content: Starting XI Prediction Team News

Transatlantic Passage: How the Premier League Redefined Soccer in America: LINK

How They Got Here: Chelsea (beat Brighton 1-0, AFC Wimbledon 2-1), Blackburn Rovers (beat Cardiff City 5-2, Harrowgate Town 2-0, Walsall 4-3)

Blues Team News

Will either player be fully match and available for selection on Sunday, when Chelsea takes on Blackburn Rovers in the EFL Cup round of 16? Maybe. Maybe not. But maybe they won’t be risked anyway as it is just a cup competition. Elsewhere, injury-riddled striker Armando Broja is, according to a club statement, “being treated for irritation on the knee.”

ChelseaFC.com also stated that Carney Chukwuemeka (who got off to a promising start, before getting hurt) and Trevoh Chalobah (who is yet to play this season) are continuing their rehabilitation activities. The same goes for the long-term injury absentee quartet of Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Romeo Lavia and Christopher Nkunku.

We won’t be seeing any of the names listed in that group of four playing any time soon.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now. Follow the website on Twitter and Instagram.

Related Posts via Categories