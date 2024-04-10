United Team News at Bournemouth: Rashford, McTominay, Varane

Manchester United have yet another fresh batch of injuries to deal with, as they prepare for a weekend trip to AFC Bournemouth. The very polarizing Marcus Rashford (knock), the heading out the door this summer Raphael Varane (ankle) and the surprisingly worthwhile summer signing Jonny Evans (unknown knock) are all slight doubts to make the trip to the south coast.

But the big news pertains to joint top-scorer Scott McTominay, who according to some reports, has a hyperextended knee.

Manchester United at AFC Bournemouth FYIs

Kick: Sat. Apr. 13, 5:30pm, Vitality Stadium

Google Result Probability: AFC Bournemouth win 40% Draw 24% Man United 36%

PL Standing, Form Guide: AFC Bournemouth 12th, 41 pts, LWWWD Man United 6th, 49 pts, DLDWL

Man United Team News

If those reports are to be believed, then the Scotsman is set to be out about 2-3 weeks. Other reports claim that we just don’t really know yet.

Elsewhere if anyone actually still cares about Anthony Martial (groin) coming back, and I really don’t think you do, no one seems to know when that might be.

And of course, no timeline that is given in regards to Tyrell Malacia (knee) should ever be believed.

Finally, Victor Lindelof (hamstring), Luke Shaw (thigh) and Lisandro Martinez (calf) are all out until May.

