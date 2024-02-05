Lisandro Martinez Knee Injury a “bad concern,” Says Erik Ten Hag

Poor Lisandro Martinez. He just recently returned from a serious foot injury, one that forced him to miss 22 games this season. He got injured again today, in the 3-0 home win over West Ham United, and even his manager Erik Ten Hag confirmed that his knee injury is “a bad concern.”

The second year boss said it “doesn’t look good” for the Argentine central defender, as they await scans to assess the extent of the damage. He could be sidelined again for an extended period.

Shaw, Casemiro & Rashford going instantly to Lisandro Martinez when he hurt his knee. Hoping he’s back very soon, speedy recovery. We are all with you @LisandrMartinez.?? pic.twitter.com/HNgIysVjGv — ??? ???’? ???? ???? (@TenHagBall_) February 4, 2024

That’s a shame because many United supporters consider Lisandro Martinez the club’s overall best defender.

It doesn’t look good.,” Ten Hag said.

“There is a bad concern. We have to wait for a few days for the diagnosis.

“He is very sad, very disappointed. We all feel really with him. First of all, it is a personal disaster when it is really bad, but also for the team it is really bad because he definitely brings us a lot.”

United have certainly had way more than their share of injuries in the back line this season. Raphael Varane, Victor Lindelof, Lisandro Martinez of course, Tyrell Malacia, Harry Maguire, Luke Shaw and Aaron Wan-Bissaka have all missed time this season due to injury.

I can’t sleep I’m still pissed off about Coufal injuring Martinez. pic.twitter.com/QtbOmuJ2CL — M? (@Mo_utdred) February 5, 2024

One could argue that United have been as banged up as anyone this Premier League season. Although you can easily make this argument for Newcastle and Chelsea too. And to a lesser degree, Liverpool.

Paul M. Banks is the owner/manager of The Sports Bank. He’s also the author of “Transatlantic Passage: How the English Premier League Redefined Soccer in America,” and “No, I Can’t Get You Free Tickets: Lessons Learned From a Life in the Sports Media Industry.”

He’s written for numerous publications, including the New York Daily News, Sports Illustrated and the Chicago Tribune. He regularly appears on NTD News and WGN News Now, while writing for the International Baseball Writers Association of America. You can follow the website on Twitter.

