Manchester United are set to tangle with arch-rivals Liverpool in a St. Patrick’s Day FA Cup quarterfinal clash. This grudge match could see the Red Devils welcome several first-teamers from injury, including the likes of Rasmus Hojlund (muscular injury), Harry Maguire (unknown issue) and Aaron Wan-Bissaka (unspecified injury).

Also, youngster attacking player Omari Forson (also an unknown/unspecified injury- wow! MUFC being ultra-stealth and over-protective of the fitness news here).

Manchester United at Liverpool FC FYIs

Kickoff: Sun Mar. 17, 3:30pm, Old Trafford, Manchester

Team News: Man United Liverpool

Starting XI Predictions: Man United Liverpool

Fun Fact: this is the 15th time that these two sides will meet in this competition. Only Liverpool and Everton (19) have met in this competition on more occasions.

Man United News

Getting Hojlund back would be huge. Elsewhere Tyrell Malacia (serious knee injury) remains totally MIA, and we would seriously like to see proof of life evidence soon. We’re told he’s on an individual training program. He’s out for the season, as his Luke Shaw (severe muscular injury). Anthony Martial (groin surgery) could join them, or he might still make a return in late April or May.

The news is better for Mason Mount (calf) who could be back in the first match after the international break, against Brentford. Also Lisandro Martinez (knee) could potentially in the mix on April 4, when United take on similarly disappointing Chelsea.

